Shocking! Thane woman gets 3 COVID vaccine doses in 15 minutes

Thane: In bizarre incident, a 28-year-old woman as injected three doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a space of 15 minutes. A local corporator of Bharatiya Janata Party from Thane approached the Thane Municipal Corporation and filed a complaint.



On Monday, Manohar Dumbre, a group leader and corporator of Bharatiya Janata Party from Thane along with Niranjan Davkhare approached the Municipal Commissioner, Dr Vipim Sharma of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Giving a written complaint to inquire about the incident, demanded medical and financial help to the victim.

The victim was identified as Rupali Saali, 28, and her husband, who is working as a clerk with TMC. "The incident took place on Friday, June 25 at Anandnagar vaccination centre, Kasarvadavali at Ghodbunder road. The woman alleged she was given three doses in just 15 minutes. The reason is just not clear till now. She had three marks on her hand from the vaccination. Her husband, being a clerk , got scared to approach the authorities. Being a local from our ward, they approached us with a complaint. Accordingly, we approached the authorities for an inquiry", said Dumbre.

Dumbre in his letter to the commissioner further demanded a complete medical check up for the woman to access her condition and health. "We have asked the authorities to look after her medical expenses. Also have asked them to take care of her if she suffers from any recreational diseases in the future", he said.

"It's negligence from the medical staff and nurse. How can they inject three jabs and play with people's lives? If they are asking to take the second dose after a gap of 45 days. Then how can one be stable with three doses at one time", added Dumbre.

Sandeep Malvi, Public Relation Officer and deputy municipal commissioner of TMC said, "The woman is stable and a team of doctors is in touch with the family. An inquiry has been initiated to know exactly what happened that day".