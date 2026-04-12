Shocking! Security Lapse At MMRDA Grounds In Mumbai's Bandra As MBA Student Brutally Stabbed At Simba Uproar 2026 Event

Mumbai: A shocking stabbing incident came to light at the Simba Uproar 2026 event held at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on April 11, raising concerns over security arrangements at the venue.

An MBA student, identified as Aditya Mukhi, was allegedly stabbed at the event and sustained serious injuries. According to a Mumbai News report, Mukhi, a resident of Sion, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. The attack has raised serious questions about security checks at large public gatherings, as the event was attended by a huge crowd.

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Moreover, concerns are also being raised over how the attacker was able to carry a weapon inside the venue, when there are strict checks and very limited items allowed to be carried inside the venue. Meanwhile, on the incident, a case has been registered at the BKC Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway.

Notably, the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai is a major venue where many concerts and large public events are held regularly, and an incident like this is alarming because it raises fears about safety and security for future events.

About Simba Uproar 2026

Simba Uproar 2026 is a major hip-hop music event that brings together some of India's popular rap and hip-hop artists for a large-scale live concert, which includes high-energy performances by artists such as KRSNA, Sambata, and Dhanji.

Meanwhile, recently, during rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's concert at MMRDA grounds, a viral video showed chaos at the concert after a female fan attempted to climb a gate mid-show while Singh was performing. In the video, a female fan was seen attempting to climb a closed gate at the venue to enter the singer's concert while waiting outside. When security on the other side stopped her, she began shouting and abusing them.

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