'Shocking, needs immediate review': Sharad Pawar writes to GoI demanding rollback of fertilizer price hike

Day after NCP and Shiv Sena demanded its immediate rollback, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar has written a letter to the Centre demanding an immediate review and rollback of the decision of hike in fertilizer prices.

In a letter written to the union minister of chemicals and fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda, Pawar wrote that the unfortunate decision would directly hamper the pre-sowing agricultural activities and in future affect the production cost and productivity of the crops.

Read the full letter here:

The second wave of pandemic Covid-19 has impacted heavily on our people, devastating their every means of livelihood. The farming community is reeling under one of the worst ever crisis their issues need to addressed immediately.

But I have learnt the instead of extending a helping hand to this digressed community, the Central Government has taken the decision to increase the price of fertilizers exponentially ( Enclosing a letter of Shri Satish Chavan, MLC, Maharashtra dated May,18,2021 for further details)

The consequent lockdown conditions have already crumbled the marketing system. As the Monsoon is right at the doorsteps, the unfortunate decision would directly hamper the pre-sowing agricultural activities and in future affect the production cost and productivity of the crops. With inflated rates of fuel, the new decision will rub salt in the wounds of the farmers.

The decision is shocking and it needs to be reviewed immediately. I shall be happy if you could personally look into the matter and roll back the price rise at the earliest. On the backdrop of the pandemic covid-19 situation, I would rather highly appreciate if more relief is given to the farmers' community.