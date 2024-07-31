SHOCKING! Mobile Catches Fire Inside Monorail, No Injury Reported

Mumbai Monorail |

A major incident was averted when the mobile phone of a commuter burst into flames while he was travelling in the monorail on Wednesday morning. According to an official from the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), the commuter was playing a game when his phone suddenly caught fire. The incident occurred at 9.35 am at GTB station and no injuries to anyone were reported.

“The battery of a passenger's mobile phone caught fire while using it inside the monorail, causing a brief commotion. No commuter sustained any injury. Our staff and security team promptly swung into action and ensured that the commuters were evacuated immediately. The affected train also underwent investigation along with safety checks,” the official said.

Stating that safety has always been a top priority of MMMOCL, the official said that all trains have strong fire-fighting equipment and the staff immediately implemented the procedures. “Thankfully, the incident occurred when the train made a stop at GTB station and we were able to evacuate the commuters,” the official added.

MMMOCL has appealed to the people to take precautions while using mobile phones in the train. “With the constant use of the phone, the battery tends to get hot resulting in such mishaps. People should be careful while using their phones to avoid any untoward incident. Had the person kept his phone in the pocket, it could have been dangerous. We appeal to the people to be careful while using mobiles during the travel,” the official added.