'Shocked & Deeply Pained': CM Fadnavis Mourns Senior Journalist Payal Mehta’s Sudden Demise In Mumbai; Extends Condolences To Family |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of senior journalist Payal Mehta, 46, describing her as a hardworking journalist.

Fadnavis expresses condolences

Taking to X, Fadnavis, while tagging Mehta’s account, wrote, “Shocked and deeply pained to know about the sudden demise of a very hardworking and senior journalist Payal Mehta. She used to meet me whenever I was in New Delhi and always on the field.”

Shocked and deeply pained to know about the sudden demise of a very hardworking and senior journalist Payal Mehta.

She used to meet me whenever I was in New Delhi and always on the field.

She will be remembered for her dedication towards journalism.

My deepest condolences to her… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 20, 2026

Fadnavis also extended his condolences to Mehta’s family and friends, stating that she would be remembered for her dedication to journalism.

Mehta dies at 46

According to reports, Mehta, who was serving as an Assistant Editor at CNN-News18 (Network18), died at the age of 46 in Mumbai on Sunday, September 20, following a sudden medical emergency.

The reports further suggest that she developed uneasiness late on Saturday night and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Her demise has drawn condolences from several political leaders, journalists and others who knew and worked with her. Mehta was remembered for her journalistic work, particularly her focus on ground reporting and her understanding of wider national issues.

Read Also Senior Journalist Payal Mehta Passes Away; PM Modi Expresses Deep Condolences

Modi pays tribute

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences following Mehta’s demise and shared a message on X.

Modi wrote, “Payal Mehta Ji was a hardworking journalist who remained firmly connected to the ground, bringing a deep understanding of national issues to her reporting.”

Payal Mehta Ji was a hardworking journalist who remained firmly connected to the ground, bringing a deep understanding of national issues to her reporting.



Beyond her work, she will be remembered for the kindness and warmth with which she touched so many lives. Her sudden and… pic.twitter.com/4uG7MmzGol — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2026

He further described Mehta as a humble human being and said she would be remembered beyond her professional work for the kindness and warmth with which she touched many lives.

“Her sudden and untimely passing is extremely saddening,” Modi said in his post.

The Prime Minister’s message also highlighted the personal impact Mehta had on those around her, remembering her kindness and warmth towards others.

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