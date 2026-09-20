Senior Journalist Payal Mehta Passes Away; PM Modi Expresses Deep Condolences

Journalist Payal Mehta Passes Away; PM Modi Expresses Deep Condolences | x

Senior journalist Payal Mehta passed away at the age of 46 in Mumbai on September 20, 2026, following a sudden medical emergency. Mehta, who was serving as an Assistant Editor at CNN-News18 (Network18), developed uneasiness late Saturday night and was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences on her demise and remembered her dedication to journalism, grounded reporting and understanding of national issues.

PM Modi Expresses Deep Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the untimely passing of journalist Payal Mehta, remembering her for her dedication to journalism, grounded reporting and understanding of national issues.

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In a post on social media, PM Modi described Mehta as a “hardworking journalist” who remained firmly connected to the ground. He said her reporting reflected a deep understanding of national issues and highlighted her commitment to her profession.

“Payal Mehta Ji was a hardworking journalist who remained firmly connected to the ground, bringing a deep understanding of national issues to her reporting,” PM Modi wrote.

Beyond her professional work, the Prime Minister also remembered Mehta for her personal warmth and kindness. He said she would be remembered for the way she touched the lives of many people.

“Beyond her work, she will be remembered for the kindness and warmth with which she touched so many lives. Her sudden and untimely passing is extremely saddening,” he wrote.

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Condolences To Family, Friends And Colleagues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences to Mehta’s family, friends and colleagues. In his post, he said, “My condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May they find strength in this difficult hour. Om Shanti.”

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The post was accompanied by a photograph of PM Modi with Payal Mehta.

Mehta’s passing has prompted condolences from those who knew and worked with her, with her journalistic work and personal qualities being remembered following the news. Her contribution as a journalist, particularly her focus on ground reporting and understanding wider national issues, formed a central part of PM Modi’s tribute.

The Prime Minister’s message also highlighted the personal impact she had beyond her professional life, remembering her kindness and warmth towards others.