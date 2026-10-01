'Shivaji Park Written Beneath Mahatma Gandhi's Feet': Nitesh Rane Lashes Out At CJP Over Social Media Post Of Mumbai Protest | VIDEO | File Pic

Mumbai: Amid the row over the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) proposed October 2 protest in Mumbai, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Thursday targeted the outfit over an alleged social media post, questioning the imagery used in connection with Mahatma Gandhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shivaji Park.

Speaking to reporters, Rane alleged that one image showed a cockroach beneath Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while another showed Mahatma Gandhi wearing a sandal and just below that "Shivaji Park" has been written.

"On one side, a cockroach is shown beneath Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On the other, in a tweet about a sandal, a picture of Mahatma Gandhi is shown, with 'Shivaji Park' written beneath his feet," Rane said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Cockroach Janta Party's protest, Minister Nitesh Rane says, "On one side, a cockroach is shown beneath Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On the other, in a tweet about a sandal, a picture of Mahatma Gandhi is shown, with 'Shivaji Park' written beneath his… pic.twitter.com/x3dSslJZER — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2026

Rane further stressed on the alleged intention of the CJP behind the post, arguing that the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was being depicted inappropriately.

Ask for roads, you get slapped by a Minister.

Go to court, you get called a “Cockroach”

Come out on streets, you get lathicharged.



But there was always one option left - to vote against the regime.



Now even that’s being taken away!

Resist this, Save Democracy! https://t.co/6Xv4b3zQAG — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 30, 2026

The minister's remarks come amid heightened political attention surrounding the outfit's proposed demonstration in Mumbai.

CJP Calls October 2 Protest

The CJP has called for a protest in Mumbai on October 2. The protest follows after the outfit had earlier stated its demand regarding Gaynesh Kumar and reportedly demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and raised a series of objections concerning the Election Commission of India (ECI), including its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The CJP and other Opposition voices have alleged irregularities in the SIR process and questioned the functioning of the Election Commission under Kumar.

Mumbai Police Denied Permission

The controversy comes after Mumbai Police denied permission for the CJP's proposed protest at Shivaji Park earlier this week.

Police cited restrictions governing the use of Shivaji Park, the absence of the required BMC permission, and concerns over noise pollution and traffic congestion in the surrounding area.

Shivaji Park residents have also voiced opposition to holding the demonstration at the ground.

Residents have argued that large protests disrupt daily life, affect children and could impede traffic movement around schools and hospitals. Some residents have also raised concerns over access for ambulances and other emergency vehicles during large gatherings.

Despite the objections and denial of permission for the proposed gathering at Shivaji Park, the CJP has maintained its call for an October 2 protest.

Further details regarding the final venue and manner in which the demonstration will be held are awaited.

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