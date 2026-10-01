CJP’s Mumbai Protest On October 2: Beyond CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation, What Are Its Other Demands? | VIDEO

The Cockroach Janta Party plans a Gandhi Jayanti protest in Mumbai over its demands concerning the Election Commission | AI Generated File Image (PTI)

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to stage a protest in Mumbai on October 2, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and raising a series of other demands concerning the Election Commission of India (ECI). CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke will lead the demonstration.

The protest comes after reports of alleged differences within the Election Commission prompted criticism from the Opposition and calls for Kumar’s resignation.

The CJP has alleged that the poll body has not been functioning in the country’s interest under Kumar. The Election Commission, however, has rejected suggestions of an internal breakdown and maintained that its decisions had the approval of all three commissioners.

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: "Tomorrow we will begin our protest in Mumbai to demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Our demands are that he face criminal charges, that the SIR be frozen, that elections be conducted using the 2025 electoral rolls, and that an independent… pic.twitter.com/KAqzFjM5Pd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2026

Three Demands At The Heart Of Protest

Dipke, along with CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, outlined three demands at a press conference on September 25. Apart from Kumar’s resignation, the party has sought the initiation of criminal proceedings against him.

The CJP has also demanded that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) be frozen and the January 2025 voter list restored. Its third demand is the repeal of the 2023 law and reforms to the Election Commission.

The demands show that the planned protest goes beyond seeking the removal of one official. By raising questions over the voter list revision and seeking changes to the Election Commission, the CJP is attempting to broaden the agitation into a larger debate over the functioning of the poll body. At the same time, the Election Commission’s rejection of claims of internal discord puts the two sides’ positions sharply at odds.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "Yes, our third demand is that whoever becomes the next Election Commissioner, the selection process must be transparent, independent and include the participation of members of civil society... If the resignation does not… pic.twitter.com/9DKdP4zx8u — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2026

No Permission, But CJP Plans To March On

Mumbai Police has denied the CJP permission to hold the October 2 protest at Shivaji Park. The party, however, has said it will go ahead with the demonstration.

Police said they were “not empowered to grant permission” for gatherings at Shivaji Park in accordance with a 2013 Bombay High Court order. They also cited rules governing gatherings as well as traffic and noise concerns.

Dipke alleged that the denial was an attempt to suppress citizens’ voices. In a post on X, he warned that the CJP would launch a “Jail Bharo Andolan” if it was denied the right to protest.

“Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens’ voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti,” Dipke said.

Protest Plans Extend Beyond Mumbai

A CJP spokesperson said the first protest would be held at Gate No. 6 near Shivaji Park. Similar demonstrations are planned in Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi.

“By the end of October, the protest movement will reach the national level,” the spokesperson said at the press conference.

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The October 2 demonstration could therefore mark the beginning of a wider protest campaign rather than a standalone event. With the CJP determined to proceed despite the lack of police permission and planning demonstrations in several cities, the Mumbai protest is set to be the first stage of its campaign over Kumar and the functioning of the Election Commission.

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