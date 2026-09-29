Shivaji Park Protest Row: BJP Backs Dadar Residents Opposing CJP's October 2 Demonstration |

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mumbai unit has extended its support to residents opposing the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed October 2 protest at Shivaji Park, saying it stands with the locals amid the ongoing controversy over the demonstration.

In a post on X, BJP Mumbai alleged that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had earlier been insulted by people showing slippers in front of his statue and accused CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and others of going ahead with the proposed protest despite opposition from local residents.

“We stand with the locals!” the BJP said in its post.

The party also criticised what it described as an anti-democratic protest movement and said that even those advocating for Marathi language and identity had supported the matter. The BJP further alleged that a Mumbaikar would not support what it termed a movement being carried out by “anti-national forces.”

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Dadar Residents Oppose CJP Protest At Shivaji Park

The BJP's reaction came amid strong opposition from residents of the Dadar neighbourhood to the CJP's proposed October 2 demonstration at Shivaji Park.

Residents have raised concerns that a large gathering at the ground could disrupt daily life in the area, affect children who use the space and create difficulties for nearby hospitals and emergency services.

A video circulating on X shows several residents objecting to the proposed demonstration. One resident said protests could be held elsewhere but argued that Shivaji Park should not be used for such gatherings as it is a ground used by children.

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Another resident highlighted the presence of hospitals and schools around the ground and suggested that demonstrations should instead be organised at designated protest venues.

“There are nearby hospitals, schools and this is a silent place,” the resident said, suggesting that protesters could use Azad Maidan instead. He also argued that Shivaji Park should primarily be used for cultural activities rather than demonstrations.

Residents Recall Disruptions During Earlier Protests

Some residents also referred to problems they claimed had occurred during previous demonstrations in the area.

One resident alleged that severe traffic congestion during earlier protests had, at times, made it difficult for ambulances to pass through the neighbourhood. He also questioned why residents were not consulted before large gatherings were proposed in their locality.

Some remarks in the video were more confrontational, with one resident warning that locals would take action if a protest was held despite their objections.

“Even if the matter goes to the police station, we will still take action,” the resident was heard saying.

Mumbai Police Deny Permission For October 2 Protest

The residents' objections came after Mumbai Police denied permission for the CJP's proposed October 2 demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Shivaji Park.

The CJP had sought permission to hold the protest at the ground from 3 pm to 9 pm.

Police cited restrictions governing gatherings at Shivaji Park, including a 2013 Bombay High Court order and a subsequent Maharashtra government resolution. Authorities also noted that the organisers had not submitted the required BMC permission.

Concerns were additionally raised over possible noise pollution and traffic congestion in the residential and silence-zone area. The presence of hospitals near Shivaji Park was also cited as a concern, particularly over possible disruption to patients and emergency vehicles.

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