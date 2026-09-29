Mumbai Morcha: Raj-Uddhav Thackeray's Protest March To Begin From Byculla On Oct 4 Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Amid SIR Row |VIDEO |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held a joint press conference to share details of their October 4 Mumbai morcha against the functioning of the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Dnyanesh Kumar.

According to reports, there were several alleged discrepancies found in the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Following which Thackerays have called for the 'Jan Morcha' in the city.

Addressing reporters, Raj Thackeray said the march would begin from Richardson Cruddas in Byculla at 10 am and culminate at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) around 11 to 11:30 am.

Raj said members of all political parties were welcome to participate. He added that no formal letters would be sent to political parties and that leaders would instead be contacted over the phone.

'Only national tricolour flag'

In a post on X, Raj said, “This rally will be apolitical, with no flags of any party—only the national tricolour flag will be held in hand.”

He added that members of parties in the ruling alliance were also welcome to participate.

निवडणूक आयोगाने गेल्या काही वर्षांत सत्ताधाऱ्यांच्या सांगण्यावरून जो मतदारयाद्यांमध्ये गोंधळ घातला आहे, हा मतदारांचा आणि राजकीय पक्षांचा केलेला अपमान आहे. याविरोधात एक संयुक्त मोर्चा येत्या ४ ऑक्टोबर २०२६ ला मुंबईतील भायखळा येथील रिचर्डसन क्रुडास कंपनी येथून सुरु होईल आणि मुंबई… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) September 29, 2026

“This fight is not just of political parties but also of the people. Therefore, the public too should certainly participate in large numbers in this rally,” Raj wrote.

Raj speaks on future protests

During the press conference, Raj said the march was being organised to “save the Constitution and democracy” and that efforts would continue towards this objective.

Asked whether the October 2 protest announced by the CJP was separate from the Thackerays’ agitation, Raj said, “The matter is so debatable that further such protests will be organised, whether from our end or by others. You will see such protests taking place in the future.”

Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, said Shiv Sena (UBT) extended its full support to the CJP’s October 2 protest.

SIR exercise sparks political controversy

The October 4 march comes amid a wider political controversy surrounding the SIR exercise. The Thackeray cousins had earlier announced plans to lead a Mumbai march against the Election Commission over its handling of the revision exercise.

An Indian Express investigation reported that more than 13 crore names were excluded from draft electoral rolls across 30 states and Union Territories during the SIR process. These are draft-roll exclusions and do not necessarily represent final deletions, as eligible voters can seek inclusion through the claims and objections process.

The investigation also reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months concerning various Election Commission decisions and processes.

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