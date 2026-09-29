Mumbai: BMC Proposes 12-Month IIT Bombay Study Of Powai Lake Ahead Of Desilting; ₹1.85-Crore Promenade Plan

Powai Lake is set for scientific water-quality assessment and a master plan for redevelopment of its long-awaited promenade | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: The BMC has proposed a 12-month study by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to assess Powai Lake’s water quality ahead of ecological restoration and desilting.

IIT Bombay researcher Prof. Anurag Garg will conduct the feasibility study, recommend the most suitable desilting method and prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Prof. Garg, a researcher with IIT Bombay’s Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, has expertise in waste management, wastewater treatment and resource recovery. His expertise will be used to assess the lake’s water quality, support biodiversity conservation and plan the desilting process.

Garg's appointment will provide scientific and technical inputs for the lake’s proposed revival, according to the proposal submitted by the BMC administration to the Standing Committee.

Water Quality Assessment Planned

The study will collect 32 water samples; two each from 12 locations in the lake and six sewage outfalls. The samples will be tested for pH, dissolved oxygen, nutrients, coliform and heavy metals. It will also assess the environmental impact of desilting, including the risk of pollutants being released back into the water.

Seasonal variations in water quality, sewage inflows and the most suitable desilting method will be assessed before the restoration plan is finalised. The project will be funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), with IIT Bombay seeking an advance payment of Rs 62 lakh.

The proposal is currently before the Standing Committee for approval. Spread across 223 hectares, with a 6.61-sq-km catchment area, Powai Lake is one of Mumbai’s prominent urban water bodies.

Promenade Redevelopment Plan

The BMC has appointed AECOM Asia Company Limited to prepare a master plan for the long-awaited redevelopment of the Powai Lake promenade at a consultancy cost of Rs 1.85 crore. The plan envisages holistic redevelopment of the lake and promenade, with scope for future recreational facilities.

The lake will stop receiving sewage from October 1, after all 18 sewage outfalls are intercepted. The redevelopment could also introduce ticketed access, as the state government has asked the BMC to develop a financially self-sustaining model for the popular public space, said a civic official.

Also Watch:

AECOM was selected for its expertise in major infrastructure projects, including the Coastal Road. IIT Bombay and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) will provide technical guidance for the lake’s restoration, the official added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/