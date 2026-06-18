Mumbai Infra Update: Powai Lake To Be Sewage-Free From October 1 As BMC Clears Redevelopment Plan

BMC say all sewage outfalls into Powai Lake will be intercepted ahead of a major redevelopment project | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 18: Powai Lake is set to stop receiving sewage from October 1 after all 18 sewage outfalls are intercepted, civic officials informed the BMC Standing Committee on Thursday.

While the committee approved the lake redevelopment proposal, Opposition corporators raised objections to the appointment of AECOM Asia Company Limited as the infrastructure consultant.

Meanwhile, the redevelopment plan could also introduce ticketed access to the Powai Lake promenade, as the state government has asked the BMC to develop a financially self-sustaining model for the popular public space.

The BMC has proposed appointing AECOM Asia Company Limited to prepare a master plan for the long-awaited redevelopment of the Powai Lake promenade at a consultancy cost of Rs 1.85 crore.

The proposal seeks exemption from the public tender process and comes nearly two decades after the 1.8-km promenade along Adi Shankaracharya Marg (JVLR), between Ganesh Ghat and Pawar Wadi immersion points, was developed, with little investment in its upkeep since 2008.

Opposition questions consultant appointment

Opposition corporators questioned both the consultant's credentials and the exemption from the tender process. Congress corporator Ashraf Azmi alleged that AECOM Asia lacked experience in lake restoration and sought accountability for the use of public funds.

NCP corporator Saeeda Khan proposed developing Powai Lake into a revenue-generating recreational hub with sporting activities and laser shows, besides suggesting that its crocodiles be relocated to Byculla Zoo.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse questioned, "Why the BMC bypassed competitive bidding despite several firms having expertise in lake redevelopment."

Defending the proposal, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar said, "AECOM was chosen for its expertise in landmark infrastructure projects, including the Coastal Road, while the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) will guide the lake restoration."

He said the project includes holistic redevelopment of Powai Lake and its promenade, with scope for future recreational facilities. Any decision on relocating crocodiles would be based on scientific assessment, he added, clarifying that Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance is not required.

Sewage diversion by October

Assuring the Standing Committee, Bangar further said, "All 18 sewage outfalls discharging nearly 18 million litres daily (MLD) into Powai Lake are being intercepted. The work will be completed by June 30, ensuring that no sewage flows into the lake from October 1."

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The outfalls have been jointly verified by civic officials and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Spread over 223 hectares with a catchment area of 6.61 sq km, Powai Lake is one of Mumbai's most prominent urban water bodies.

The redevelopment proposal has gained momentum amid concerns over the deteriorating condition of the Powai Lake promenade, parts of which have been damaged by ongoing metro and sewerage infrastructure works.

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