Mumbai: BMC Proposes ₹1.85 Crore Master Plan To Redevelop Powai Lake Promenade After Years Of Neglect

Powai Lake promenade may undergo a major transformation as BMC moves to appoint a consultant for a comprehensive redevelopment plan focused on infrastructure and environmental sustainability | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 15: The BMC has set the stage for a long-overdue makeover of the Powai Lake promenade, proposing to appoint AECOM Asia Company Limited to prepare a redevelopment master plan at a consultancy cost of Rs 1.85 crore.

The proposal seeks exemption from the public tender process and comes nearly two decades after the 1.8-km lakeside promenade along Adi Shankaracharya Marg (JVLR), stretching between the Ganesh Ghat and Pawar Wadi immersion points, was developed, with little investment in its upkeep or enhancement since 2008.

Spread over 223 hectares with a catchment area of 6.61 sq km, Powai Lake is one of Mumbai's most prominent urban water bodies. The redevelopment proposal has gained momentum amid concerns over the deteriorating condition of the Powai Lake promenade, parts of which have been damaged by ongoing metro and sewerage infrastructure works.

Construction of station access facilities and the laying of an underground sewage conduit have affected sections of the lakeside walkway, triggering repeated complaints from residents and elected representatives and prompting the BMC to expedite plans for a comprehensive overhaul.

BMC Plans Waterfront Transformation Project

The BMC's redevelopment push is part of a broader plan to transform Powai Lake into a financially self-sustaining urban destination. A proposal before the Standing Committee seeks approval to appoint a consultant for four months to prepare detailed designs and a redevelopment roadmap, following directives issued at a high-level meeting on the lake's revival in 2025.

However, while pushing for a major facelift of the Powai Lake promenade, the BMC has acknowledged the environmental challenges involved. Officials said, "Any redevelopment along the lake's edge must strike a balance between public infrastructure and ecological preservation, ensuring that aquatic life and biodiversity are not adversely affected."

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Consultancy Appointment To Fast-Track Project

Seeking to fast-track the Powai Lake makeover, the BMC has proposed appointing AECOM without inviting tenders, arguing that the firm possesses specialised waterfront planning expertise unavailable among its empanelled consultants.

The consultant will be tasked with preparing a redevelopment blueprint, conducting public consultations and submitting cost estimates within four months, paving the way for the lakefront's long-awaited transformation.

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