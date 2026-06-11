Powai Lake Rejuvenation Gets Major Boost As Sewage Diversion Project Nears Completion | File Photo

The installation of sewage pipelines on the banks of Powai lake has

reached the final stage, BMC officials ,who are involved with the project , said during an interaction with members of the Powai advanced locality management (ALM). The project has progressed significantly despite challenges such as difficult terrain, rising construction costs, fuel price fluctuations and labour constraints. The progress of the project has been stymied only in some areas like Powai Udyan and IIT Bombay due to extremely hard rock strata.



However, the project is expected to be completed by the end of June,

thus fulfilling the National Green Tribunal’s directives. The on-target

completion of the project will result in 16 mld of sewage ingress being

diverted to Bhandup Pumping Station and 2 mld of sewage diverted to

the STP at Peru Baug near Westin Hotel, Powai. BMC sources have

also indicated that the construction of the STP near Suvarna Mandir at

Powai may be hastened and completed within a year to facilitate the

rejuvenation of the lake.



Read Also Mumbai: NGT Told Powai Lake Will Continue Getting 18 MLD Sewage Till 2027 Due To STP Delay



While the pipeline project will be completed by June-end, its

effectiveness will be visible only in dry-weather conditions, possibly in

October, when the quality of the lake water can be ascertained.



To ensure complete sewage disposal, sewage generated at present

within the IIT Bombay campus is also pumped into the BMC sewer

network and diverted to the Bhandup pumping station. The BMC has

also advised IIT Bombay to construct a sewage treatment plant inside

the campus.



The installation of sewage pipelines is a significant milestone in the

rejuvenation of Powai Lake and represents a laudable effort in the

diversion of major polluters of the lake. However, true ecological revival

demands sustained commitment, strict implementation and transparent

collaboration among all stakeholders to protect the lake's ecosystem.

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