Sena worker files complaint against BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal for comparing Shivaji with Modi

A Shiv Sena worker on Monday filed a police compliant in Solapur in Maharashtra against Delhi BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal for "hurting sentiments" of people by comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through his book.

A protest was also held in Solapur, around 250 kms from here, against Goyal over his book- "Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi", which has created a political storm in Maharashtra where the 17th Century king enjoys a reverential status.

Solapur police officer confirmed to PTI the receipt of the complaint application from the Sena worker, Dinkar Jagdale.