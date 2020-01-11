Shiv Sena to felicitate Uddhav on Jan 23

Mumbai: On the occasion of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray's 94th birth anniversary on January 23, the party will be felicitating its supremo and Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray.

The event is expected to be Sena's show of strength and will be hosted to congratulate Uddhav as he was able to fulfil his late father's dream of giving a Sena CM to the state.

“Uddhavji was able to fulfil Bala Saheb's dream of giving a Sena chief minister to the state and has made all the Shiv Sainiks happy. There is no better day to celebrate this other than the birth anniversary of the Sena founder,” stated Sena leader and state minister of transport, Anil Parab who is also one of the primary organisers of the event.

The grand felicitation ceremony will be organised at the MMRDA grounds of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and is expected to have a footfall of minimum 50,000 peoples which includes party workers across Maharashtra, industrialists, Hindi and Marathi film celebrities and prominent faces from the sporting world.

Parab, however, stated that the final list is yet to be prepared. Leaders of Sena allies, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are also being invited.

“We have invited many senior political leaders and many of them are yet to confirm their presence. We have also invited a number of prominent personalities as well,” added Parab without giving any names.

Also on the same day, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will hold a party conclave at the city. It is also expected in the event the MNS chief may make some announcements and also may unveil new party flag which is expected to be saffron in colour.

After MNS chief Raj Thackeray met former CM and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis, chances of a MNS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition seemed on the verge of taking place.

However, a senior MNS leader stated it has got nothing to do with Sena's event as the MNS conclave was decided much earlier.

Speaking on the same, Parab also stated the felicitation event also has nothing to do with MNS.