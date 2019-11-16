Winter is coming but Sena refuses to attend NDA meet ahead of new session

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that his party's representatives will not go for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting to be organised ahead of parliament's winter session.

Replying to a question about Shiv Sena attending the NDA meeting, he said: "No, Shiv Sena will not go." Winter session of Parliament will be beginning from Monday. It comes days after relations between Shiv Sena and BJP worsened over government formation in Maharashtra.