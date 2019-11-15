Sanjay Raut's birthday - 10 of the Saamna editor's most epic lines

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who recently underwent angioplasty at Lilavati Hospital, has turned 58 today. Born on November 9, 1961, Raut is also executive editor of the Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
Known to be as a close confidate of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and his son Uddhav Thackeray, Raut had recently became the face of the party's repeated demand for chief ministership for 2.5 years and 50:50 split in portfolios ever since poll results were announced on October 24. Sanjay Raut has also written the story for the biographical film, Thackeray, a biopic about Bal Thackeray, which was released in January 2019.
Recently, Raut also emerged as the official ‘negotiator’ of the Shiv Sena party has been frontlining talks between political parties amid the political deadlock in the state over staking claim to form the next government.
The senior Sena leader has been seen holding meetings with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, meeting the governor, reiterating the power 50:50 power sharing demand, and is also seen as the spokesperson of Matoshree. As Uddhav Thackeray's spokesperson, his editorials in party mouthpiece Saamana are considered the party's stand on issues.
Raut is also known for his witty replies and tweets. Here are some most epic lines of Sanjay Raut:
In Tweet on November 15, Raut said, Bandhe hai hum uske hum par kisksa jor nahi umeedon ke suraj nikale chaaro aur.
Raut on November 6, on Twitter had said 'Jo log kuch nahi karte hai, vo kamal karte hai.'
'Lakshay se pahuchne se phele safar mein maja aata hai,' Raut on Twitter.
"Lehron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, himmat karne waalon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti" (the boat that qualms the waves never gets across, those who dare do not lose), Raut had tweeted two lines from Bachchan's famous poem amid Maharashtra impasse.
Hitting out at 49-year-old Fadnavis without taking his name, Raut in a tweet said, "Jo khandaani raees hain wo mizaj rakhte hain narm apna, tumhara lehja bataa rahaa hai, tumhari daulat nayi nayi hai" (those rich by hereditary have a soft temperament, your tone shows your wealth is newly acquired).
Raut on Kashmir issue: Posters show a tweet from the Indian news agency ANI featuring Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, saying ‘Aaj Jammu and Kashmir liya hai, kal Balochistan, PoK lenge’. The tweet further quotes Sanjay Raut, ‘Mujhe vishwaas hai desh ke PM Akhand Hindustan ka sapna poora karenge’.
The leader tweeted in Hindi, "Usulon par jahan aanch aaye, takrana zaruri hai. Jo zinda ho to phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai (Where ethics are at stake, conflicts are necessary there. If one is alive he must look alive)."
