Sanjay Raut's birthday - 10 of the Saamna editor's most epic lines

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who recently underwent angioplasty at Lilavati Hospital, has turned 58 today. Born on November 9, 1961, Raut is also executive editor of the Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Known to be as a close confidate of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and his son Uddhav Thackeray, Raut had recently became the face of the party's repeated demand for chief ministership for 2.5 years and 50:50 split in portfolios ever since poll results were announced on October 24. Sanjay Raut has also written the story for the biographical film, Thackeray, a biopic about Bal Thackeray, which was released in January 2019.