Shiv Sena: Why selective freedom of expression on JNU, Shivaji book?

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena questionned its former ally BJP's "separate yardsticks" of "freedom of expression" on the JNU violence and the controversial book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In an editorial in the party's Marathi mouthpiece "Saamana", the ruling party demanded that Union Home Ministry issue orders to file cases against those who make derogatory comments on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, and demanded Bharat Ratna for him.

The book "Aaj Ke Shivaji, Narendra Modi", written by Delhi BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal, has triggered a political storm in Maharashtra, where the 17th Century founder of the Maratha empire is a reverred historical figure.

"When a hardly known BJP worker publishes a book, the BJP defends him on the grounds of freedom of expression, but it conveniently forgets the same principle in the case of students of the JNU who are fighting for the same," the Sena said.

After the January 5 attack on JNU students, the Sena had said that what PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah wanted was happening.

The Sena, which has demanded that the book be banned, wondered why the BJP has not yet expelled Goyal from the party. "We want this issue to be settled at once but the author of the book seems to be firm on rewriting it, which clearly means the issue is still not over," the Sena said.