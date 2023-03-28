Shiv Sena UBT slams Rahul Gandhi over 'Savarkar remark' in mouthpiece Saamna |

The Shiv Sena UBT has escalated its displeasure over Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi's recent comments about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The Sena's frustration came to a head after the Congress party invited it to a meeting of opposition parties in Parliament to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest, but failed to mention Savarkar in its invitation.

This snub was followed by a statement from Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at a rally in Malegaon, where he made it clear that his party has placed Savarkar on a pedestal and would not tolerate any insult to his memory.

Sanjay Raut spoke to Rahul Gandhi

Sanjay Raut, the spokesperson for the Shiv Sena, has also spoken out against Rahul Gandhi's comments, stating that Savarkar is a matter of faith for his party. Even Congress leaders in Maharashtra, Raut claimed, would not tolerate insults against Savarkar, such as the term "maafiveer" which has been used to refer to him in some quarters. Raut said that he has spoken to Gandhi about this matter in the past and urged him to avoid making derogatory statements about Savarkar.

The Sena's mouthpiece, Saamna, has also criticized Gandhi's comments about Savarkar. At a press conference following his disqualification as an MP, Gandhi had stated, "My surname is not Savarkar," a comment widely interpreted as a dig at the late freedom fighter.

Saamna criticised the Cong leader

Saamna accused Gandhi of defaming Savarkar and claimed that repeated statements like "My surname is not Savarkar" would not create fearlessness or break the faith of the people towards Savarkar. The newspaper emphasized that Savarkar was a great warrior who fought against British rule and that Rahul Gandhi needed to raise strong warriors in his own party first.

The controversy over Rahul Gandhi's comments about Savarkar has highlighted a growing divide between the Shiv Sena and the Congress party, which are supposed to be allies in the state of Maharashtra. The Sena has accused the Congress of failing to show sufficient respect towards Savarkar, while the Congress has accused the Sena of using Savarkar's legacy for its own political gain. The dispute may have wider implications for Maharashtra politics, as Congressmen in the state are likely to face difficulties if the controversy continues to escalate.