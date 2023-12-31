Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut Writes To Home Minister & Fadnavis Over Lack Of DNA Testing Kits In State Forensic Laboratories

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

UBT Shivsena MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that there are no DNA testing kits in the State government-run 'Institutes of Forensic Science Laboratory' located at Kalina since April 2023. He also alleged that this is a planned attempt to destroy evidence in high-profile cases to benefit the accused.

UBT MP Sanjay Raut, who has spared no effort in criticizing the Shinde-Fadnavis government, made a new allegation on Sunday. He tweeted a letter that he had written to Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently, shedding light on the functioning of the forensic science laboratory.

Raut's letter to Fadnavis

In his letter, he stated that the Institute of Forensic Science Laboratory is an essential institution that plays a significant role in the judicial process. The DNA report is crucial in cases of rape, POCSO, murder, and to determine the paternity in family and rape cases. The reports from this institute are considered as major evidence in the court of law.

Raut expressed concern that the stock of testing kits required in the laboratory has been depleted, and no new stock has been ordered since April 2023. As a result, the work of the department has come to a complete halt.

"Many important cases are pending due to this"

Raut alleged, "To provide benefits to sensitive and high-profile case accused, a shortage of testing kits is being created. This is a very serious issue. Many important cases are pending due to this, and the collection of evidence from the crime scene is being compromised, affecting the case results."

Raut further mentioned, "It is unfortunate that this is happening when the State has a full-time Director General of Police and other directors of the forensic laboratory." He also demanded action against the responsible officers for this situation.