Shiv Sena UBT Leader Mahesh Kotiyal Assaulted By Two Women In Front Of Cops In Navi Mumbai's Turbhe; VIDEO Goes Viral

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Mahesh Kotiyal was allegedly assaulted by two women on Friday within the premises of the Turbhe Police Station in Navi Mumbai. A video of the altercation has gone viral on the internet, which also shows cops intervening in the fight.

A cop jumps into the fight

In a video shared by theloktantrik, Kotiyal can be seen engaged in a physical altercation with two women. The individuals involved were also heard exchanging verbal abuses during the confrontation. A cop can be seen jumping into the fight to separate both parties and de-escalate the chaos.

The exact cause of the dispute remains unclear. However, videos of the incident have gained attention on social media, prompting discussions among political observers and local residents.

According to reports, the incident took place while Kotiyal was present at the police station in connection with an ongoing matter. The footage appears to show a heated argument escalating into a physical confrontation within the police station premises.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised questions regarding security arrangements and the circumstances that led to the clash inside the police station.

Authorities are investigation the matter

Authorities are expected to investigate the matter and take appropriate action based on their findings. Meanwhile, no official statement regarding the cause of the altercation has been issued so far.

In another disturbing story from Navi Mumbai, a 32-year-old man was arrested by the Ulwe Police for allegedly assaulting his elderly parents, subjecting them to continuous mental and physical harassment, and forcing them out of their home in Ulwe.

The accused, identified as Pramod Abhiman Shinde, was booked following a complaint lodged by his father, Abhiman Bhanudas Shinde (64), an autorickshaw driver residing in Unnati Society along with his wife, Chandani Shinde (62).

According to police, the accused is unemployed and has a criminal background. He had previously faced action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and was later externed from Raigad district. Despite the externment order, he allegedly continued to stay at the family residence in Ulwe.

“Instead of supporting his aged parents, the accused allegedly subjected them to repeated harassment and assaults. He would frequently demand money from them and allegedly threaten them whenever they opposed his behaviour,” an Ulwe police officer said.

Police said the elderly couple largely depended on the father's earnings as an autorickshaw driver to manage household expenses and medical needs. Whenever his father asked him to take up employment and contribute to the family, the accused allegedly assaulted him.

Following the complaint, Ulwe Police registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.