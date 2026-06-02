Several Injured, Women Allegedly Assaulted As Violent Clash Erupts Over Land Dispute In Palghar; Video Goes Viral | NextMinute News

Palghar: A violent clash broke out between two groups in Dandi Pada area of Boisar in Palghar district over an alleged land dispute, leaving several people injured, including women who were reportedly assaulted during the confrontation.

According to information shared by NextMinute News, tensions between the two groups escalated into a major confrontation, resulting in a fierce brawl in the locality. Local sources said that members of both groups allegedly resorted to stone pelting and attacked each other using weapons during the clash.

Palghar, Maharashtra - A violent clash broke out between two groups at Dandi Pada in Boisar, Palghar district, over a land dispute. Several people were seriously injured, including women who were allegedly assaulted during the fight. According to local sources, the confrontation… pic.twitter.com/bybs9PjMtG — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 2, 2026

Several people sustained injuries in the violence. Women were also allegedly assaulted during the incident, further intensifying concerns over the severity of the confrontation.

A video purportedly showing the clash has surfaced on social media and is being widely circulated online. The footage captures the intensity of the incident, with people seen engaged in a violent altercation as chaos unfolded in the area.

The clash is reported to have stemmed from a dispute over land, although the exact circumstances leading to the violence were not immediately clear. Further details regarding the number of injured persons and any action taken by authorities were not available at the time of reporting.

The viral video has drawn significant attention on social media, with many expressing concern over the violent nature of the incident and the alleged assault on women during the clash.

VVMT Bus Driver, Hawker Clash Over Road Blockage

A heated altercation broke out between a Vasai-Virar Municipal Transport (VVMT) bus driver and an illegal street hawker. Preliminary information reveals that the dispute began when the hawker's setup obstructed the path of the bus. A video of the confrontation has gone viral on social media, once again bringing the persistent issues of illegal hawkers and severe traffic congestion in Nalasopara to the forefront.

The jurisdictions of the Achole and Tulinj police stations in Nalasopara East witness massive crowds during evening hours. The situation is worsened as illegal hawkers set up shop on both sides of the streets, making the already narrow roads even tighter. It was during an attempt to navigate through one such congested bottle-neck that the argument erupted between the transport employee and a hawker.

Frustrated by the constant roadblocks created by the vendors, the bus driver lost his patience, leading to a sharp verbal exchange. Within no time, the argument escalated into pushing and shoving. In the viral video, the bus driver and the hawker can be clearly seen physically clashing with one another. Due to the chaos, traffic in the area ground to a complete standstill for a brief period.

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