Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Reacts On Vande Mataram Debate In Parliament, 'BJP Uses & Misuses Slogans Only During Election Time'

Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Monday, December 8, criticised the BJP over the ongoing debate on ‘Vande Mataram’ in Parliament, alleging that the party misuses these patriotic slogans only for electoral gains.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While speaking to the reporters in Nagpur, Thackeray also claimed that the latest Rajya Sabha handbook restricts the usage of slogans such as ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Hind’, and argued that these changes were implemented when the BJP was in power.

Further adding, he said, “This shows that whether it is ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Hind’, Hindutva, or patriotism, the BJP uses and misuses these slogans only during election time, and later they themselves impose restrictions on them.”

Thackeray further questioned the BJP’s claim over 'Vande Mataram’, pointing out its historical roots in the freedom struggle. “Why did the BJP claim ‘Vande Mataram’? It came from the independence movement when Indians were fighting British rule. The BJP was not part of that movement; in fact, they were against it. So on what authority are they making these claims?” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What happened in Parliament today?

The Winter Session of Parliament is ongoing and today both Houses were allotted time for a lengthy discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. PM Modi opened the discussion in the Lok Sabha. While speaking in the House, the Prime Minister alleged that the national song had faced repeated opposition and neglect during critical moments in India’s past.

Read Also Metro Line 8 To Link Mumbai & Navi Mumbai Airports With 11 Stations Across Key Suburbs

“Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru wrote a letter to Subhash Chandra Bose after Jinnah’s opposition to Vande Mataram, stating that he had read the background of Vande Mataram and thought it might provoke and irritate Muslims. He added that they would examine the use of Vande Mataram, and that too in Bankim Chandra’s Bengal,” Modi said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On PM Modi's statement, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi also claimed that the debate on Vande Mataram is taking place because the West Bengal polls are near and the government wants to divert attention from the real issues of the public.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/