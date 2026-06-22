Shiv Sena (UBT) Holds Key Meeting Of MLAs, MLCs After Rebel MPs Back Shinde Sena Camp

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) convened a meeting of its MLAs and MLCs at Shivalaya on Monday. The meeting was called by the party leadership amid the political developments surrounding ‘Operation Tiger’ and after rebel MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena later in the day.

In a video shared by IANS, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, leader Aaditya Thackeray, and several senior party leaders were seen attending the meeting.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) has convened a meeting of its MLAs and MLCs, which has begun at Shivalaya. The meeting will discuss upcoming political developments, organizational matters, and legislative strategy. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, MLA Aaditya… pic.twitter.com/Sp34g2roVM — IANS (@ians_india) June 22, 2026

Focus on political developments

The meeting comes against the backdrop of a major setback for the party, with several rebel MPs joining the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Discussions reportedly focused on the evolving political situation, organisational matters, and the party's legislative strategy going forward.

Mahayuti’s strong Council performance

The meeting also touched upon the Mahayuti alliance's sweeping performance in the recently concluded Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, where the alliance won 16 of the 17 seats for which results were declared on Monday.

Polling for the 17 seats was held on June 18. However, six Mahayuti candidates had already been elected unopposed before voting, giving the alliance an early advantage.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the biggest winner, securing 11 seats, while Shiv Sena (Shinde) won three seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) secured two.

The only seat not won by an official Mahayuti candidate was Nashik, where Independent candidate and BJP rebel Gokul Gite defeated Shiv Sena nominee Narendra Darade. Gite's victory is being viewed as a significant setback for the Shiv Sena in the constituency.

Among the candidates elected unopposed were Ravindra Phatak (Thane) and Dushyant Chaturvedi (Yavatmal) from Shiv Sena, Aniket Tatkare (Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg) and Vikram Kakade (Pune) from the NCP, and Arun Lakhani (Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli) and Prajakt Tanpure (Ahilyanagar) from the BJP.

Show of strength after meeting

Moreover, in a video shared by IANS, after the Sena UBT meeting, party members and leaders held a photo and video session to showcase their strength and unity.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders held a photo and video session to showcase their strength, though the absence of several MPs was noticeable.



(Source: Shiv Sena UBT) pic.twitter.com/nlAzyB1OHt — IANS (@ians_india) June 22, 2026

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