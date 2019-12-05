Shiv Sena to launch pilot project of 'Rs 10 meal' scheme on Friday

The ruling Shiv Sena will launch a pilot project of the much-anticipated 'Rs 10 meal' scheme intended for the poor at Mulund on Friday to coincide with Dr. Ambedkar Mahaparinirwan Divas' or the 63rd death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, an organizer said on Thursday.

The affordable meal scheme, which was a part of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's official common minimum programme, will be formally launched sometime next month by the state government, said Jagdish S. Shetty, a former Deputy Vibhag Pramukh of the party.

"This is a pilot project launched by my trust in view of the demands from the poor sections of society in Mulund. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar will inaugurate the 'Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Anna-rath', a vehicle from where the Rs 10 meal will be served to any needy person," Shetty told IANS.