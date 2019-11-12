Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut may undergo angiography

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on Monday afternoon after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness, and he may undergo an angiography, his family said here.
Dr Jalil Parkar, heart specialist, confirmed to IANS that Raut was admitted to the hospital, but declined to comment on his condition. A party spokesperson, requesting anonymity, termed it as a routine check-up and probably necessitating an angiography, but refused to give details.
His brother, Sunil Raut informed the media that Sanjay Raut has been suffering from chest pain since the past two weeks. However, it is not serious.
He was admitted for a routine checkup and may undergo an angiography later this evening. He is expected to be discharged in a couple of days," Sunil Raut said.
Raut's sudden hospitalisation has come at the height of the government formation efforts underway by the Shiv Sena which has to report the status to Raj Bhavan by late this evening.
