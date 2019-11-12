Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut may undergo angiography

His brother, Sunil Raut informed the media that Sanjay Raut has been suffering from chest pain since the past two weeks. However, it is not serious.

He was admitted for a routine checkup and may undergo an angiography later this evening. He is expected to be discharged in a couple of days," Sunil Raut said.

Raut's sudden hospitalisation has come at the height of the government formation efforts underway by the Shiv Sena which has to report the status to Raj Bhavan by late this evening.