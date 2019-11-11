Maha Govt Formation: Saamana Editor and vocal BJP critic Sanjay Raut hospitalised

Saamana Editor and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was admitted at Lilavati Hospital after complaints of chest pain. His brother Sunil Raut said that it was a routine check-up. However, Raut will be remain in the hospital today.

Raut has been in the news for the last 2 weeks over his sharp and critical words against BJP and its leaders. The relationship between the two parties grew sour after the Assembly Election results, with the Sena demanding Chief Ministerial post.

Raut is one of Sena's oldest generals and was even charged with Bal Thackeray when the NCP-Cong combine in 2000 arrested the Sena supremo. As editor of Saamna, he has been known for acrid editorials mocking the BJP for the last five years, which has taken potshots at their ally's missteps - from demonetization to alleged horse-trading in Goa.