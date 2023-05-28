 Shiv Sena MLA Lata Sonawane escapes narrowly from accident near Jalgaon; visuals surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShiv Sena MLA Lata Sonawane escapes narrowly from accident near Jalgaon; visuals surface

Shiv Sena MLA Lata Sonawane escapes narrowly from accident near Jalgaon; visuals surface

MLA Lata Sonawane and her husband, former MLA Professor Chandrakant Sonawane, were travelling by car from Chopda to Jalgaon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
MLA Lata Sonawane with CM Eknath Shinde | Twitter

In Maharashtra's Jalgaon, a terrible tragedy was averted. Lata Sonawane, an MLA with the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction, had her car struck by a dumper. She fortunately narrowly escaped from the collision. On Saturday, the accident happened close to the village of Karanj on the Chopda-Jalgaon route in the Jalgaon taluka. MLA Lata Sonawane and her husband, former MLA Professor Chandrakant Sonawane, were travelling by car from Chopda to Jalgaon.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Tribals seek Eknath Shinde faction MLA Latabai Sonawane's disqualification for bogus...
article-image

MLA suffers minor injuries

According to the report, MLA Lata Sonawane's Innova car was struck by a dumper travelling from the front while travelling from Chopda to Jalgaon with both just barely escaping. Both have rather minor wounds and her husband is now a patient in a hospital nearby.

Former MLA Chandrakant Sonawane has provided information regarding this incident. According to former MLA Chandrakant Sonawane, only luck kept us alive after this accident, which claimed one life.

Read Also
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) faces new blow as Speaker approaches ED, Shinde faction prepares for whip...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After NCP, Maharashtra Congress goes in for a major reshuffle

After NCP, Maharashtra Congress goes in for a major reshuffle

NIO publishing 'fake, false' reports, affecting fisherfolk' livelihood: Maharashtra Fishermen...

NIO publishing 'fake, false' reports, affecting fisherfolk' livelihood: Maharashtra Fishermen...

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts cloudy sky with possibility of rainfall in the city; AQI continues to...

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts cloudy sky with possibility of rainfall in the city; AQI continues to...

Shiv Sena MLA Lata Sonawane escapes narrowly from accident near Jalgaon; visuals surface

Shiv Sena MLA Lata Sonawane escapes narrowly from accident near Jalgaon; visuals surface

Mumbai: Wankhede's co-accused Sam Dsouza withdraws plea from Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Wankhede's co-accused Sam Dsouza withdraws plea from Bombay High Court