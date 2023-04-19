Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil hints at big political drama in coming 2-3 days after speculation of Ajit Pawar's defection |

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Gulabrao Patil on Wednesday hinted at more political drama in the near future. In his latest statement, Patil reportedly claimed that in the coming 2-3 days something big will happen and that Ajit Pawar has made up his mind to leave the NCP.

Pawar trashed all speculations a day ago

This comes in the wake of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar conducting a press conference a day ago and announcing that he is not leaving the NCP, despite news reports claiming that he and 40+ MLAs supporting him are planning to join the BJP.

Gulabrao Patil's prediction

Gulabrao Patil, the Water supply and Sanitation Minister in Maharashtra, has claimed that the political environment being created in Maharashtra is an indication that Ajit Pawar has decided to leave the NCP. He said that one need not ask an astrologer to confirm this as the news is being shown on news channels, which proves that something is brewing. He added that many people are saying that it's sure to happen in the next two-three days.

Ajit Pawar's alleged rebellion

Earlier this week, there were reports of Ajit Pawar's alleged rebellion, claiming that he is planning to join the BJP with more than 40 MLAs who have given their signatures supporting his decision. However, Pawar denied the reports in a press conference and said that they have not taken any signature of NCP MLAs as they are all with the party. He added that fake news is an attempt to mislead the people and divert the core issues in the state.

Sharad Pawar's stance

Sharad Pawar, the NCP supremo, has also rubbished the rumors of Ajit Pawar's switch to the BJP, saying that he is in touch with his nephew and that there is no truth to the reports. He has also warned that any attempt to break the party will be met with severe consequences.

The political drama in Maharashtra continues to unfold, with conflicting reports about Ajit Pawar's future in the NCP. While Gulabrao Patil's claims suggest that something big is about to happen, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have both denied any plans to leave the party. It remains to be seen how the situation will develop in the coming days and whether Ajit Pawar will indeed switch to the BJP.