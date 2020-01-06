'Shiv Sena has turned secular': Twitter trolls Uddhav Thackeray for comparing JNU violence to 26/11

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condemned JNU violence and said that the mob attack on student reminded him of ‘26/11 Mumbai Attacks’.

"Students feeling unsafe in this country. Attack on JNU students reminded me of 26/11. I dont want to politicise the matter. But the faces behind the mask needs to be revealed," Uddhav Thackeray said. He also went on to say that students in Maharashtra are safe and he won't tolerate any move to hurt them.

Twitter brutally trolled Uddhav Thackeray after he compared the JNU attack to the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. "This not only exposes the spinelessness of UT, but it is an insult to the victims of 26/11 and martyrs like Tukaram Omble who sacrificed his life to capture Kasab alive, so that the perpetrators & masterminds of the attack could be exposed. Shame on you, @OfficeofUT," said one user.

While another user said, "Shiv sena has been successfully turned into a secular party."

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Chief Minister's comment: