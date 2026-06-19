Shiv Sena Foundation Day: Poster War Erupts Between Team Uddhav & Shinde Faction

Mumbai: Shiv Sena is celebrating its 60th Foundation Day on Friday. On the occasion, both Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde displayed banners across Mumbai, highlighting the party’s ideology and 60-year political journey.

Banners put up by Shiv Sena (UBT) once again drew public attention, as they reportedly carried a message directed at rebel members of the party, stating, 'Faces of traitors have changed, but our thoughts have not.'

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The sharp message comes amid reports that several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are allegedly in contact with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to reports, Shiv Sena (UBT) is currently facing internal challenges after several of its MPs failed to attend a Parliamentary Party meeting convened by the party leadership in New Delhi on Thursday.

Security cover for MPs

Amid the ongoing political developments, reports have stated that the six missing Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have been provided Y-plus security by the Maharashtra Police.

According to Raut, only three Lok Sabha MPs attended the meeting, including Arvind Sawant, Rajabhau Waje, and Anil Desai.

Party warns absent MPs

Addressing the media, Raut and Sawant confirmed that show-cause notices would be issued to the absent MPs. They also warned that the party would soon cancel the membership of the rebel MPs.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the 60th Foundation Day of Shiv Sena, banners, posters, party flags, and the Shiv Sena tiger symbol were seen displayed across Mumbai, along the Western Express Highway pic.twitter.com/jpxFMihgAz — IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2026

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Foundation Day, banners, posters, party flags, and the iconic Shiv Sena tiger symbol were also put up by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena across several parts of Mumbai, including stretches along the Western Express Highway.

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