Shiv Sena Disqualification Row: 'SC Hasn't Mentioned Time Frame In Its Order', says Narvekar

Mumbai: The Supreme Court hasn't mentioned any time frame in its order, Speaker of Maharashtra legislative assembly Adv Rahul Narvekar said here on Saturday.

"I have received the copy of the Supreme Court's order. After studying the order copy, necessary action will be taken after taking legal advice. However, there is no mention of any time frame or any directive regarding submission of schedule for hearing by the court... only notice related issues has been given by the court. It is nowhere written about the time frame," Narvekar said while interacting with the media.

Narvekar on giving verdict on disqualification petitions within 2 months

When asked about the Shiv Sena (UBT) claims regarding SC directives about giving the verdict on disqualification petitions within two months, Narvekar said, "I don't pay any attention to what anyone says. I only look at the legal aspects given by the court. Whatever is seen in the media nothing as such was mentioned by the court and I don't intervene or consider it important to talk about those things on which the court has not mentioned anything."

"Such allegations are made to influence the law process but I want to say that it won't affect me at all," he added while junking the opposition's allegations that he is deliberately delaying the proceedings.

Speaking about the need to preserve the dignity of the Maharashtra Assembly, Narvekar said, "It is my responsibility to follow the respected court's order. On the other side, as the Speaker of the State Assembly, it is also my responsibility to respect the dignity and sovereignty of the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhi Mandal," he said.

Balance between the judiciary and the legislative

On maintaining the balance between the judiciary and the legislative, he said, "It is the responsibility to maintain a balance between both judiciary and legislative. All the constitutional bodies must respect each other too. I am sure we have a vibrant judiciary and good judicial precedents will be followed."

