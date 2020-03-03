Shiv Sena demands stern action against Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation officials for installing statues sans permission

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing political feud over statues, the Shiv Sena has demanded stern action against Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) officials who initiated the process to install the statues of Rajput warrior Veer Maharana Pratap and former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, sans mandated permissions from the concerned government departments.

Seeking immediate decision on awarding permissions to pending applications and action against guilty civic officers for acting in haste on behest of the ruling party leaders, Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik raised the issue through a call-to-attention motion on the floor of the house during the ongoing assembly session on Tuesday.

As per notifications issued by state governments’ general administration department, there are 21 guiding principles needed to be followed while erecting statues including permission from the district collector and a no-objection certificate from the police so as to ensure that it will not create law and order issues nor any hindrance to traffic movement.

However, the MBMC is now under the scanner for inviting bids and issue work orders without procuring the mandated nods for erecting the statues. “We are not against installing statues of our national heroes, but while doing so, due process should be followed. Moreover, their proper maintenance and protection are equally important,” said Sarnaik. “While most of the required approvals have been procured, the general body had also given its nod to carry out the tender process,” clarified a senior officer from MBMC’s PWD wing.

It has been alleged that the officials acted on behest of the ruling governance to appease some particular communities, ahead of the assembly polls held last year.