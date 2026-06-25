Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Urges Maharashtra Govt Not To Repeal Nanded Hazur Sahib Act

Mumbai: Reacting to Maharashtra government's decision to repeal the Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956, and replace it with a new law, former Punjab deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal raised objections to the move by claiming that it would hamper the autonomous functioning of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib.

The Shiromani Akali Dal strongly condemns the Maharashtra govt’s decision to interfere in the autonomous functioning of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib by repealing The Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956 and replacing it with a new law.

This sacred Takht,… pic.twitter.com/fygFRscdZP — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) June 25, 2026

Significance of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib

The Takht Sri Hazur Sahib (also known as Hazur Sahib Nanded) is one of the five takhts (seats of temporal authority) in Sikhism. Located on the banks of the Godavari River in Nanded, Maharashtra, it marks the place where the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, spent his final days and passed away in 1708.

The site is deeply revered as it was here that Guru Gobind Singh Ji declared the line of living human Gurus complete and ordained the holy scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib, as the eternal Guru for all Sikhs.

Cabinet approves new proposal

In a recent Maharashtra Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a proposal was approved to repeal the seven-decade-old Act and introduce a new law titled the 'Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurdwara Act'.

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According to The Tribune, the proposal is expected to be tabled during the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session. Once passed, it will pave the way for a new administrative framework governing the gurdwara board, including revised rules for elections, management and bylaws.

Concerns over religious autonomy

The push for a fresh law is reportedly based on recommendations made by a state-appointed committee, which has suggested structural changes in governance.

However, the move has triggered strong reactions across Sikh institutions fearing that the move might impact the religious autonomy of one of Sikhism’s five Takhts.

In another development, the Maharashtra government is also moving ahead with the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

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