Maharashtra Govt Puts Devasthan Inam Abolition Act On Hold Amid Pressure From VHP And Religious Groups

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: Amid intense pressure from various religious groups, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the state government on Saturday decided to put on hold the process of enacting the Maharashtra Devasthan Inam Abolition Act, 2026.

Current Draft Placed Before Committee Headed by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge

Announcing the decision, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the current draft of the proposed Bill will be placed before a high-level committee headed by additional chief secretary (revenue) Vikas Kharge to prepare a revised draft. The Bill aims to protect the rights of temple trusts in Maharashtra and remove encroachments on their lands. The draft was placed in the public domain in the first week of May, inviting suggestions and objections from citizens. The government received a large number of objections and suggestions, as it was observed that the proposed Bill had led to confusion among certain sections.

Citizens and temple authorities will now be able to submit their objections at their respective district collector’s offices until September 15. The Kharge Committee will study all the suggestions and submit its report to the government by August 15. Based on this report, the revised draft will once again be published in the public domain for citizens’ information and final objections. After completion of the entire process, the final draft will be introduced for approval during the upcoming session of the State Legislature in December.

Estimated 550,000 Hectares of Temple Land Granted During Shivaji Maharaj Era Face Encroachments

It is estimated that 550,000 hectares of land are vested with temples across the state. These lands were granted to temples during the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. At present, many of them have been encroached upon by influential individuals, and temple committees are unable to remove these encroachments on their own.

The Kharge Committee will comprise the divisional commissioners of Pune and Konkan, the district collectors of Thane and Ahilyanagar, and Deputy Secretary Manisha Jaibhaye. The revenue minister will recommend 15 representatives from various temples to the committee. Deputy secretary Kailas Gaikwad will serve as member secretary.

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