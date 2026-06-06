Shock In Bhayandar East As Semi-Nude Burnt Body Found In Bushes Opposite Gurudwara, Murder Suspected | Representational Image

Bhayandar: A wave of shock and panic gripped the Bhayandar East area after a semi-nude, burnt body was discovered in the bushes of a ground opposite a local Gurudwara. The gruesome incident came to light on Saturday morning after local residents investigated a foul smell emanating from the area.

Navghar Police Take Custody of Body, Initiate Investigation into Suspected Murder

The Navghar Police have taken custody of the body and have initiated an investigation into the suspected murder, alongside efforts to identify the deceased.

On Saturday morning, local residents noticed a strong, foul odor coming from the nearby bushes. Upon closer inspection, they made the horrific discovery of a badly burnt body. The citizens immediately alerted the local police.

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Dog Squad Rushes to Crime Scene as Police Suspect Victim Was Murdered Elsewhere and Body Set Afire

Following the alert, a team from the Navghar Police Station, along with a Dog Squad, rushed to the crime scene to gather evidence. Preliminary suspicions suggest that the victim may have been murdered elsewhere, and the body was subsequently set on fire in the bushes to destroy evidence.

"The body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. We are currently analyzing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and verifying recent missing person complaints registered across nearby police stations to establish the identity of the victim," a police official stated.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

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