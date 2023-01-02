Shinde faction's MLA Shahajibapu Patil, who rose to popularity with his 'Ekdam Okay' dialogue, loses 9 kg weight in 7 days

Shahajibapu Patil, before and after his weight loss. |

Maharashtra legislator Shahajibapu Patil, who raised political mercury with his dialogue from a Guwahati hotel, has been taking a lot of efforts to lose weight, say reports.

Rose to popularity after famous dialogue from Guwahati hotel

Followed by Eknath Shinde's revolt in Shiv Sena, the party MLAs supporting him were moved to a hotel in Assam's Guwahati. Shahajibapu Patil, who was among the legislators camping in Guwahati, had instantly become popular after an audio recording of him went viral. When asked by a caller from his constituency about how he was doing in Guwahati, Patil had replied saying: "Kay Jhaadi, Kay Dongar, Kay hotel, Ekdum Okay madhe aahe (What greenery, what a mountain, what a hotel, I am absolutely fine)."

Shinde MLAs visit Sri Sri's Ashram in Bengaluru

Having been suffering from obesity for the past several years, he has lost as much as nine kilos in just one week after undergoing the Panchakarma treatment at the Happiness program in Karnataka.

When the winter session of the Legislature started in Nagpur, MLA Shahajibapu disappeared after attending the House for two days. It was reported that he along with his friend and Shinde faction MLA Mahesh Patil went to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Ashram in Bangalore for Panchakarma and Sudarshan Kriya.

What did Patil say on his transformation?

Shahajibapu Patil, talking about his transformation, said: "It is important to stay physically fit as you grow older. In order to keep my weight under control and run more energetically for public service, I have lost 8-9 kg through Panchakarma and sudarshan kriya in Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Maharaj's Ashram in Bangarulu and now I feel fit and fine."

Shahajibapu Patil had arrived in Bangalore on December 24. During his stay there, he got up at five in the morning for Panchakarma and Sudarshana Kriya, and practiced yoga for two hours every day. He also ate only leafy vegetables and pulses in the meal. After that, Shahjibapu paid full attention to his fitness by exercising in the afternoon and meditating in the evening. His efforts seem to have helped him lose almost 9 kg in span of a week.