Shinde Faction Hits Back After BJP Protest; Demands Expulsion And Case Against MLA Narendra Mehta | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Following the aggressive stance taken by the BJP, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has now intensified its protest, demanding the externment (tadi-par) of BJP MLA Narendra Mehta and the registration of a criminal case against him.

The political tension began on Friday when BJP's Mira-Bhayandar MLA, Narendra Mehta, along with several corporators and office-bearers, staged a sit-in protest at the Navghar Police Station. Mehta demanded action against Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and others based on certain social media posts.

In a retaliatory move on Saturday, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction held a massive six-hour sit-in at the same police station. They submitted a written complaint seeking legal action against Mehta, accusing him of misconduct and creating terror in the locality.

The conflict stems from a controversial video showing MLA Mehta in a semi-nude state and various abusive posts circulating on social media. During Friday’s protest, Mehta allegedly Intimidated senior police officials, Used abusive language within the police station premises, Obstructed government officials from performing their duties.

The Shinde faction questioned why Mehta has not been externed (tadi-par) yet, despite having 25–26 criminal cases registered against him. "If common citizens are externed immediately for fewer offenses, why is there a different criteria for Mehta?" the protesters asked.

The Shiv Sena activists further alleged that by threatening police officers, Mehta has shown a lack of faith in the State Home Department and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"If a legislator can threaten senior officers inside a police station, one can only imagine the level of terror he creates among common citizens," Shinde faction members stated during the protest.

An NCR (Non-Cognizable Report) has been filed against a BJP office-bearer for using derogatory language against Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

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Senior police officials have assured the protesters that an inquiry will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken based on the complaints.

Additional police force has been deployed at the Navghar Police Station to maintain law and order and prevent further clashes between the two groups.