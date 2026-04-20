Mumbai Civic Apathy: Garbage Piles Mar Scenic Malabar Hill Stretch; Residents Flag Fire Risk - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: The lush green surroundings of Malabar Hill, one of the city’s most upscale localities, are reportedly deteriorating into a garbage dumping zone, raising concerns among residents. The stretch, which attracts heavy footfall due to popular spots like the Malabar Hill Elevated Nature Trail, Kamla Nehru Park and Hanging Gardens, is now facing allegations of civic neglect.

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Local resident Nirbhay Shah highlighted the issue on the social media platform X, sharing videos that show large quantities of garbage strewn across the area. The visuals show plastic bottles, polythene bags and other waste scattered along the roadside, majorly impacting the cleanliness and aesthetic appeal of the otherwise posh area.

In his post, Shah specifically pointed to the stretch along B G Kher Marg connecting Malabar Hill to Kemps Corner. “The steep hill which needs to be beautified has become a dump area. This is also highly prone to cause fire with dry wood, leaves friction in this scorching summer,” he wrote, while tagging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and its D Ward's official X account.

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Adding to the concern, Shah also shared footage of a fire incident in the same area, claiming that such occurrences are becoming frequent due to the accumulation of dry leaves and waste materials amid rising temperatures. “Fire caused due to dry leaves, wood frictions etc is a common feature in this extremely heated weather. Please stay alert & report such happenings,” he wrote, noting that timely intervention by local civic and fire authorities helped contain the blaze.

Residents fear that if immediate action is not taken, the situation could escalate, posing both environmental and safety risks. Apart from fire hazards, the uncollected waste also threatens the ecological balance of the green zone and undermines the experience of visitors who frequent the area for leisure and recreation.

No Response From Officials As Of Now

Despite the issue gaining traction online, there has been no official response so far from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or its D Ward office regarding the viral videos and complaints.