Shocking! Viral Post Shows Sewage Water Overflowing Near Mumbai's Saki Naka Metro Station; Raises Civic Concerns - SEE PHOTOS

Mumbai Matter X Account

Mumbai, March 31: Disturbing visuals from Saki Naka have surfaced online, showing vehicles wading through stagnant, garbage-laden sewage water near the busy Saki Naka Metro Station, raising serious concerns over civic maintenance and public health in the area.

The photos, shared by X (formerly Twitter) account ‘Mumbai Matters’, capture a stretch of road on Asalpha Link Road near Bandi Bazaar submerged in dark, polluted water. The water, believed to have overflowed from a nearby drainage or sewage system, appears thick with floating waste and debris, creating an unhygienic and hazardous environment for commuters.

This is real Shit at Sakinaka



That too Just close to the Metro station..@mybmc Awake Arise



📸 © @ArshadAmir14pic.twitter.com/gDNNx87xDL — मुंबई Matters™🇮🇳 (@mumbaimatterz) March 31, 2026

Despite the alarming condition, vehicles are seen passing through the filthy water without hesitation, while some remain parked in the same contaminated stretch. The proximity of the affected area to the Saki Naka Metro Station, a key transit point witnessing heavy daily footfall, further intensifies the seriousness of the issue, as pedestrians and commuters are inevitably exposed to the unsanitary surroundings.

Outraged by the visuals, a few users have raised questions in the comment section of the post. One user has said 'Just three years ago, this road never had waterlogging issues. Dirt? Sure, it was always there. But waterlogging? Nahhh... What went wrong here?! Is this place actually developing or deteriorating?!' questions authorities how is it possible for the situation to get worst.

Another user said 'Areas near Int’l airport are most neglected in entire Mumbai. There are many 5 star hotels & Multi National Companies here, but infrastructure looks worst than any third world country. Illegal parking, hawkers menace, hanging cables are features of these areas.'

Another user points out the irony of the situation 'What happens to the contest of most cleanly ward or something?'

Such visuals highlight the persistent issue of poor drainage management in parts of the city, particularly in low-lying and high-traffic zones. Overflowing sewage not only disrupts daily movement but also poses potential health risks, including exposure to waterborne diseases.

The incident has also sparked questions about civic accountability and public response. While the presence of garbage-choked water in a prominent area points to lapses in maintenance and timely intervention by authorities, it also reflects a concerning level of normalisation among road users who continue to navigate through such conditions without raising alarms.

As Mumbai continues to grapple with infrastructure and sanitation challenges, incidents like these underscore the urgent need for improved drainage systems, regular maintenance, and stricter monitoring by civic bodies. At the same time, greater public awareness and active reporting of such issues remain crucial to ensuring that they are addressed promptly rather than overlooked as routine urban inconveniences.

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