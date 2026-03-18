Mumbai: Water-Filled Potholes Seen Outside Kanjurmarg Station; Spark Civic Concerns

Mumbai: A viral video highlighting waterlogged potholes outside Kanjurmarg railway station has once again drawn attention to the city’s recurring infrastructure issues, raising concerns among daily commuters even before the onset of the monsoon season.

The video, shared by Instagram user ‘Rucha_Kanolkar’, captures visuals of a severely damaged stretch of road near the station. Multiple large potholes filled with stagnant water can be seen, forcing vehicles to slow down and carefully manoeuvre through the uneven surface to avoid accidents.

In the video, the user points out that the issue has surfaced as early as March, questioning how such conditions are prevailing despite the absence of monsoon rains. She further claims that the problem is not limited to a single day but is a persistent concern witnessed regularly in the area.

Highlighting the importance of the stretch, she notes that the road serves as a crucial link for thousands of commuters travelling daily, particularly due to its proximity to Powai, several IT parks, and major corporate offices. Despite the high footfall and traffic movement, the condition of the road appears to have remained neglected.

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The video has triggered a wave of reactions in the comments, with several users expressing frustration over the long-standing civic issue. One user commented that the situation has persisted for years without improvement, alleging that authorities continue to ignore the plight of common citizens. Another user claimed that underground sewage leakages often contribute to the deteriorating road conditions, adding that the situation worsens significantly during the monsoon.

Several users also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urging immediate intervention and long-term solutions to address the issue.

The incident underscores broader concerns regarding road maintenance and pre-monsoon preparedness in Mumbai, with citizens once again calling for accountability and timely civic action to prevent further deterioration and ensure commuter safety.

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