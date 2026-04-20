BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Writes To BMC Over Decade-Long Delay In Open Space Policy, Demands App & Women-Only Gardens |

Mumbai: Highlighting the prolonged delay in finalizing the BMC's Open Space Policy, pending since 2016, BJP corporator from Colaba, Makarand Narwekar, along with local ALM groups, has written to the BMC urging it to develop a dedicated mobile application for open spaces, establish a joint watchdog committee, and create women-only gardens in each administrative ward, among others, while finalizing the policy.

Key Demands

In his letter to Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide, Narwekar, along with ALM groups such as My Dream Colaba, Colaba Advanced Locality Management, Old Cuffe Parade Residents Association & Strand Marg Residents Association, stated that the absence of a formal policy for nearly a decade has left Mumbai’s already shrinking open spaces vulnerable to neglect, encroachments, and misuse.

“The BMC should develop a dedicated parks and gardens maintenance app that enables citizens to raise complaints, upload pictures, and track redressal in real time. The BMC must reserve women-only gardens and parks in each administrative ward," Narwekar demanded, adding that the corporation must establish a joint watchdog committee comprising corporators, ALMs/resident associations, and the BMC administration to ensure proper upkeep of gardens and prevent encroachments or unauthorized takeovers.

He also stated that parks and grounds should be maintained directly through the BMC’s own funds, as far as possible. “The guiding principle should be to entrust open spaces to organisations committed to conservation and community benefit, rather than to those seeking to use them for their own purposes and restrict access to citizens,” Narwekar said.

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