Mumbai Police Seizes ₹6 Crore MDMA Pills In Titwala, Arrests Woman Linked To International Drug Syndicate | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Mumbai Police late Saturday night seized MDMA (ecstasy) pills worth ₹6 crore and arrested a 35-year-old woman linked to a drug distribution racket from Titwala in neighbouring Thane district, officials said.

Accused Identified

The accused has been identified as Paul (35), an Indian national. According to police sources, she had married a person with the surname Paul from Kerala, but the couple is not living together. She was residing in a rented house in Titwala, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kalyan Taluka Police Station.

Paul was produced before the Esplanade Court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody till April 22. Police said she is an SSC fail and is suspected to have links with a large international drug syndicate. Investigators believe she is a key supplier in the network.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) intercepted a consignment of 5,000 MDMA pills and apprehended the accused from Titwala. Police suspect the drugs were meant for distribution at rave parties and similar events.

Interstate Drug Syndicate Angle

Preliminary investigations indicate that the contraband may have been sourced through an interstate syndicate. Police are currently examining the accused woman’s mobile phone data and contacts to identify other members of the network and intended recipients.

The seizure is part of an ongoing crackdown on narcotics trafficking. On April 14, the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit had seized 200 MDMA pills and arrested Irfan Ansari from Sakinaka. During interrogation, Ansari revealed that the consignment was supplied by the accused woman Paul.

Police said further investigations are underway to trace the entire supply chain, including the source of the MDMA and other individuals involved in the distribution network. Officials added that Mumbai has witnessed a rise in drug-related arrests in recent months.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the accused could face stringent punishment, including long-term imprisonment and heavy fines, depending on the quantity of drugs involved.

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