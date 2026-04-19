Maharashtra To Introduce Modern Skill Courses In Government ITIs From June, Focus On Digital & Solar Sectors | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major push to align skill education with emerging industry demands, Maharashtra will introduce new courses in government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and technical schools from June this year, Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced on Sunday.

Target Beneficiaries

The move aims to equip students—especially from rural areas—with skills relevant to fast-growing sectors such as digital technology, cyber security, solar energy, and the services industry, where employment opportunities are expanding rapidly.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the new building of the Government ITI and Government Technical School in Kamthi, Nagpur district. The facility was inaugurated by Revenue Minister and district guardian minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. On the occasion, the institute was also renamed in honour of martyr Hemant Karkare.

Industry Alignment

Lodha said the state has witnessed increased investments due to proactive policies such as ease of doing business, leading to a surge in job opportunities across industrial and technology-driven sectors. “To ensure that students stay relevant to changing times, we will introduce modern, need-based courses in ITIs and technical institutions from June,” he said, adding that some of these courses will be launched at the Kamthi institute as well.

Responding to a demand raised by Bawankule, Lodha assured that new trades and courses focusing on solar technology, equipment maintenance, and digital services would be introduced. He also said the progress of the Kamthi ITI would be reviewed monthly to develop it into a model training institute in the state.

Patriotic Inspiration

Highlighting the significance of renaming the institute, Lodha said the decision—taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis—would inspire students with values of patriotism and duty.

Speaking at the event, Bawankule emphasised that evolving economic trends have opened up new avenues for employment and self-employment. He said additional skill-based courses would help rural youth tap into opportunities in industrial, service, and digital sectors.

Financial Boost

He also announced a grant of ₹4.5 crore from the district annual plan for the development of the Kamthi ITI. Urging students to focus on acquiring practical skills rather than just certificates, he said consistent effort and a willingness to learn would lay the foundation for future success.

Several dignitaries, including former MLA Deorao Radke, District Collector Kumar Ashirwad, Director of Vocational Education and Training Satish Suryawanshi, and other public representatives, were present at the event.

The programme also highlighted the vision to develop Koradi into a major hub for education, skill training, and social responsibility initiatives in the coming years.

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