Massive Fire At Panvel Container Yard Doused After 12 Hours; Hazardous Chemicals Posed Explosion Risk | Representative Image

Mumbai: A massive fire that had engulfed the container yard at JWR Logistic Park at Gavhan Phata, Panvel area on Saturday afternoon was finally doused in the early hours of Sunday after nearly 12 hours of continuous firefighting efforts. Cooling operations continued through the day, and is expected to continue till Monday.

Cooling Continues

The fire had broken out around 2:45 pm on Saturday at the container yard located at Gavhan Phata, rapidly escalating due to the presence of hazardous materials stored inside several containers. Thick plumes of smoke had spread across the area, triggering panic among hundreds of workers, who rushed out of the premises to safety.

A total of 10 fire engines from Panvel, Kalamboli, Uran, ONGC and JNPT were deployed to the spot, with firefighters battling through the night to control the blaze. The presence of chemicals inside the containers not only intensified the fire but also raised fears of possible explosions, which are suspected to have occurred during the incident.

Multi-Agency Response

While the fire was brought under control by around 3 am on Sunday, it took several more hours to completely extinguish it due to the nature of the materials involved.

Read Also Centre Orders Inquiry Into Long-Delayed ESIC Hospital Project In Andheri East

“Firefighting operations were challenging due to the presence of hazardous chemicals inside the containers, which kept reigniting the flames. Our teams worked continuously through the night, and the fire was finally brought under control in the early hours. Cooling operations were necessary to ensure there was no risk of the fire flaring up again. During the cooling process, we are opening each containers and cooling them. The total damage would be accessed only after the completion of the whole cooling process,” said CIDCO Chief Fire Officer Vijay Rane.

Several containers were gutted in the fire, though the exact number and the extent of losses, estimated to be worth crores, are yet to be officially confirmed. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and concerned authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/