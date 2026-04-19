Centre Orders Inquiry Into Long-Delayed ESIC Hospital Project In Andheri East

ESIC Hospital | Representational Image

Mumbai: The long-delayed redevelopment of the ESIC workers’ hospital in Andheri (East) has come under the scanner, with Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assuring a detailed inquiry into alleged irregularities and directing officials to expedite the project.

The assurance was given after Mumbai North-West MP Ravindra Waikar met the Union minister in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum highlighting serious delays, cost escalation and alleged procedural lapses in the redevelopment work.

The ESIC hospital, originally set up by the state government in 1985 and transferred to the Centre in 2008, has remained under renovation for nearly 15 years. Despite repeated tendering—reportedly revised eight times—the project remains incomplete.

According to officials, the cost of the project has escalated significantly beyond the original estimate of Rs 254 crore due to prolonged delays.

Waikar, who visited the hospital on April 9, flagged multiple irregularities during his inspection. He pointed out that while permissions were granted for only two floors, construction had been carried out up to eight floors, resulting in technical violations. Consequently, the hospital is yet to receive its Occupancy Certificate (OC).

The issue gains further gravity in the backdrop of the December 2018 fire at the hospital that claimed eight lives. Waikar alleged that despite the tragedy, there has been little urgency in addressing safety concerns and completing the redevelopment.

In his memorandum, the MP called for immediate steps to operationalise the hospital at full capacity, stating that workers have been deprived of essential healthcare services for years.

Key demands include starting inpatient (IPD) services on a war footing, making the nearly completed operation theatre complex functional, converting administrative floors into patient wards, and operationalising emergency services including ICU beds.

He also sought repairs of the old staff quarters and provision of accommodation for new employees.

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Taking serious note of the issue, Mandaviya assured that a thorough probe would be conducted into the delay and alleged irregularities, and strict action would be initiated against those responsible. He also instructed officials to complete the remaining work at the earliest and ensure the hospital is made fully operational.

“The matter will be examined in detail, and necessary action will be taken. Efforts will be made to start the hospital at full capacity soon,” the minister assured.

The issue has once again highlighted concerns over delays and accountability in key public healthcare projects in Mumbai.

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