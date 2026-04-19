Mumbai Youth Congress Trains Workers To Monitor Electoral Roll Revision, Prevent Voter Exclusions |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Youth Congress on Sunday organised a special training programme for its office-bearers and workers to monitor the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra. The session was held at Gandhi Bhavan in Colaba under the leadership of Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen.

Leadership

The training aimed to equip party workers with the knowledge required to track the voter list revision process and ensure that no eligible voter is excluded. Asad Usmani, who served as the chief trainer, provided detailed insights into the SIR process, including technical aspects, application procedures, and methods for filing objections. He also highlighted precautions to prevent wrongful deletion of eligible voters’ names.

Addressing the gathering, Shabreen expressed concern over instances in other states where large numbers of voters were reportedly removed during similar revision exercises. She said the training initiative was aimed at preventing such exclusions in Mumbai and ensuring that every eligible citizen retains their right to vote.

Concern Over Other States

“Safeguarding democratic rights is a collective responsibility. Deletion of names from the electoral rolls is a serious issue that affects citizens’ fundamental rights,” she said, urging transparency and strict adherence to norms in the SIR process.

She added that the Youth Congress would continue to guide and assist voters facing difficulties until the revision process is completed in Mumbai.

Several office-bearers, including organisation general secretary Tejas Chandurkar, district leaders Pragya Dhavale, Farhan Mansuri, Shekhar Jagtap, Shiv Jatan Yadav, and North-West Mumbai working president Abdul Samad Shah, among others, attended the programme.

On the occasion, a booklet for the “Gig Workers Nyay Abhiyan” was also released. The initiative seeks to secure rights, social security, and justice for workers engaged in the gig economy, Shabreen said.

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