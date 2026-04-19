Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab Alleges Large-Scale Rigging In MMRDA Tenders, Demands Probe Into Crore Rupee Projects

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MLC Anil Parab |

Mumbai: Serious allegations of large-scale rigging and cartelisation in the tendering process of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) have been raised by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MLC Anil Parab, who claimed that the irregularities have resulted in significant financial losses to the public exchequer.

Letter to Commissioner

In a letter addressed to Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, Parab sought immediate intervention into several infrastructure tenders, alleging serious discrepancies in projects including the fiber optic cable work on Atal Setu, the BKC–Chunabhatti connector, and a foot over bridge at Vikhroli.

Highlighting alleged irregularities in the Vikhroli Foot Over Bridge (FoB) project, Parab said the Rs 90 crore tender has not been opened even two months after its closure. He claimed that while eight bidders initially participated, six were allegedly forced to withdraw, leaving only two in contention.

Bidder Manipulation

Parab alleged that the authority is preparing to award the contract to a specific firm, raising concerns over transparency. He demanded that the tender be opened in the presence of all stakeholders or cancelled and reissued. He also called for blacklisting of companies that withdrew and forfeiture of their security deposits.

The Shiv Sena leader warned that if the contract is awarded under the current circumstances, the matter would be escalated to statutory bodies such as the Lokayukta and the Central Vigilance Commission, as well as raised in the upcoming state legislative assembly session.

Escalation Warning

Parab also flagged the tender for laying fiber optic cables on the Atal Setu project, alleging that it has been extended eight to ten times since February without valid justification. He claimed that such repeated extensions indicate a pattern aimed at favouring a particular bidder.

Describing the situation as a “new modus operandi,” Parab alleged that tenders are being issued, bidders are subsequently pressured to withdraw, and contracts are eventually awarded to pre-determined companies.

Seeking greater transparency, Parab has demanded detailed disclosures from MMRDA on all tenders floated since January 2026 that have been extended more than three times. He has asked for information including project details, estimated costs, names of participating bidders, those who withdrew, and the final awarded contractor.

The allegations have raised fresh concerns over transparency and accountability in major infrastructure projects in Mumbai, with calls for a thorough probe into the tendering process.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/