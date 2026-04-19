Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Bangladeshi Transgender Accused For Kidnapping Teen, Forcing Him Into Begging & Sexual Exploitation

Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Bangladeshi Transgender Accused For Kidnapping Teen |

Mumbai: A Bangladeshi transgender accused, allegedly involved in abducting a 17-year-old boy from Shivajinagar in Govandi and forcing him into begging and sexual exploitation, has been arrested by the Crime Branch Unit 6 from Vashi.

Accused Identified

The accused has been identified as Babu Ainal Khan alias Babu Guru alias Babu Hijra (30). Following his arrest, he has been handed over to Shivajinagar Police Station for further investigation. Notably, six months ago, Khan had been arrested for illegally residing in Mumbai, during which it was revealed that he had purchased properties worth lakhs in the city.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Govandi, has a 17-year-old son who had gone missing a few days ago. Despite extensive search efforts, the boy could not be traced, following which the family lodged a missing complaint. Since the victim was a minor, a case of kidnapping was registered against unknown persons and a search operation was initiated.

Family's Ordeal

During the investigation, it was revealed that the boy had been abducted by Babu Khan along with his associate Safde alias Jara. A special team comprising local police and Crime Branch officers was formed to trace and arrest the accused. While the search operation was underway, officials from Unit 6 received information that Babu Khan was hiding in the Kopri village area of Vashi in Navi Mumbai. Acting on this tip-off, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Bharat Ghone, along with PSI Rahane, Belnekar, Narvekar, Desai, Police Havaldars Shinde, Gaikwad, Tupe, Police Constable Bodare, Woman Police Constable Sutar, and Bagal, laid a trap and apprehended him in plain clothes.

Acting on specific intelligence, Crime Branch Unit 6 officials learned that the accused was hiding in Kopri village in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. A team led by Police Inspector Bharat Ghone conducted surveillance in plain clothes and successfully apprehended the accused .

Trap Laid

During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to his role in kidnapping and exploiting the minor.

Police have registered offences under sections related to kidnapping, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and provisions of the Transgender Persons Act. The accused has been into police custody and being interrogated.

Babu resides in lane number 9 near Babe Rehmat Masjid, Rafiq Nagar Part No. 2, Shivajinagar, Govandi. Locally, he is known as "Jyoti Maa" and claims to be a transgender guru. He is originally a Bangladeshi national and had been arrested six months ago. Investigations at that time had revealed that he had purchased substantial property in Mumbai.

Wider Probe

Following his arrest, police have also succeeded in detaining other Bangladeshi transgender individuals and illegal infiltrators. Police are now investigating whether the accused had similarly forced other minors into becoming transgender persons, begging, or engaging in other illegal activities.

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